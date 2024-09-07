Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 112.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 36,293 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 32,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 58,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,348. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

