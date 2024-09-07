Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 108,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 144,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Captivision Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

