Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading Up 0.8%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 87,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 142,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardiol Therapeutics

In related news, Director David Elsley acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.77 per share, with a total value of C$138,490.00. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.