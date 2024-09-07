Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stake Raised by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 118.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,809. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

