CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $9,420,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of KMX opened at $79.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. CarMax has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
