Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,137.17 ($14.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,139.50 ($14.98). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($14.73), with a volume of 380,817 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,016.67, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,179.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.84.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

