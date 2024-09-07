CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$81.38 and last traded at C$79.50, with a volume of 40315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$78.49.

Specifically, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 67,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$76.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,155,915.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCL.B shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.78.

CCL Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$74.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

