CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $21.85 million and $693,836.76 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0277557 USD and is down -13.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $486,046.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

