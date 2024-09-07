Ceera Investments LLC Cuts Position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Ceera Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,016. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

