Ceera Investments LLC Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in 3M by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $128.60. 3,562,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.99. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $134.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.