Ceera Investments LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the quarter. Coupang makes up approximately 1.5% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 135.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Coupang by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,295,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,476,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,429,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $2,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,476,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,429,340.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $4,672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,969,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,674.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and sold 1,110,432 shares worth $23,870,597. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. CLSA raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Coupang Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 7,118,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,447,383. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 877.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

