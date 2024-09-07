Ceera Investments LLC Sells 4,095 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Ceera Investments LLC trimmed its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne accounts for 2.0% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on S. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $335,286.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,699 shares in the company, valued at $14,637,710.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $335,286.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,637,710.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 546,278 shares of company stock valued at $11,002,617. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

