Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) versus Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Financial Analysis

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) and Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerus and Perimeter Medical Imaging AI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cerus alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $169.98 million 2.20 -$37.49 million ($0.17) -11.88 Perimeter Medical Imaging AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 1 2 0 2.67 Perimeter Medical Imaging AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cerus and Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cerus currently has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 89.77%. Given Cerus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cerus is more favorable than Perimeter Medical Imaging AI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Cerus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and Perimeter Medical Imaging AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -14.15% -44.27% -11.54% Perimeter Medical Imaging AI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cerus beats Perimeter Medical Imaging AI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

(Get Free Report)

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc., a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room. It also develops Perimeter B-series OCT with ImgAssist artificial intelligence technology for patients undergoing breast conservation surgery. In addition, the company offers proprietary image library and consumable specimen containers to hospitals and cancer surgery centers. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.