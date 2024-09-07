Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $3.66 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.35 million during the quarter.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

