Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.11

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.11 and last traded at C$10.09, with a volume of 90044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

