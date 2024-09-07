Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.71

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.71 and traded as high as $18.75. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 275 shares traded.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

