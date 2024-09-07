Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 0.1%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $141.74 and last traded at $141.96. Approximately 2,421,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,724,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $255.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

