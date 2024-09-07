Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.31. 3,530,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 9,627,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Argus downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.67, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 18.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

