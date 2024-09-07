Chicago Capital LLC Buys 1,790 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.34. 6,395,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

