Chicago Capital LLC Buys 73 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after purchasing an additional 942,640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $496.64. 7,411,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,646. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.75. The company has a market capitalization of $449.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

