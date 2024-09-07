Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 225.0% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $9.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $947.93. 174,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,558. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $951.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $953.77. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.30.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,014.11.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

