Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. DexCom comprises about 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of DexCom worth $76,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,483 shares of company stock valued at $369,052. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 0.6 %

DexCom stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.61. 3,698,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,475. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $112.94.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.