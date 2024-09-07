Chicago Capital LLC Has $19.35 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.76.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,430. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.93. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.