Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,187 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $27,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.92. 638,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,859. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $282.49. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

