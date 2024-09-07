Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,880,000 after purchasing an additional 202,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,740,000 after purchasing an additional 269,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.13. 2,540,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,869. The company has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.41 and a 200 day moving average of $203.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

