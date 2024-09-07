Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 4,855 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARM shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

NASDAQ:ARM traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,769,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,173,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.67. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

