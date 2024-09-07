Chicago Capital LLC Sells 2,159 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.81. 8,174,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,052. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,988. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Robert W. Baird cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

