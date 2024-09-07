Chicago Capital LLC Takes Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 454,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Alight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Alight by 20.9% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alight by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Alight by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Alight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In related news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $340,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALIT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alight has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Alight Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ALIT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.16. 6,393,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.22 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Stories

