China Coal Energy Company Limited (CCOZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.487 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

China Coal Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCOZY opened at $19.80 on Friday. China Coal Energy has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. China Coal Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 10.78%. Equities research analysts expect that China Coal Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

