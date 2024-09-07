China Coal Energy Company Limited (CCOZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.487 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.
China Coal Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS CCOZY opened at $19.80 on Friday. China Coal Energy has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. China Coal Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 10.78%. Equities research analysts expect that China Coal Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
China Coal Energy Company Profile
China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Coal Energy
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Cloud Security Stocks Face Off: Find Out Who’s Leading the Market
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Defensive Sectors: Shielding Your Portfolio in Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.