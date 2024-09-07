Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives $206.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRD. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 125.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 151.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy stock opened at $134.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Chord Energy has a one year low of $133.96 and a one year high of $190.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

