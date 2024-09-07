CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common (TSE:CGXF) Shares Up 1.1%

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common (TSE:CGXF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.67 and last traded at C$10.63. 2,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 23,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.51.

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.