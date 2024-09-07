Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 68,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 284,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cineverse in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Cineverse Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 46.23%.

Cineverse Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

