Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.87

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and traded as high as $14.00. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 9,934 shares.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.
