CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Up 25%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 106,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 252,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CMC Metals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

