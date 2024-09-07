CO2 Solutions (CVE:CST) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

CO2 Solutions Inc (CVE:CST – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. CO2 Solutions shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 37,000 shares trading hands.
CO2 Solutions Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$6.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.
About CO2 Solutions
CO2 Solutions Inc develops proprietary technologies for the capture and production of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It focuses on commercializing an enzyme-based technology for efficient CO2 capture from various industrial flue gasses for reuse or sequestration. The company's technology has various industrial applications, such as enhanced oil recovery, oil and gas, pulp and paper, water treatment, cement, beverage carbonation, greenhouses, and other uses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CO2 Solutions
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for CO2 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CO2 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.