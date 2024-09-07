Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 26,832 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 386.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,525,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 58,148 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 866,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,268. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

