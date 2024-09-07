Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the second quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,964,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454,126. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The stock has a market cap of $813.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.79 and a 200-day moving average of $155.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

