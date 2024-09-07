Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 3,527 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MBB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.91. 2,049,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,130. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.28.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.