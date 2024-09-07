Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $26.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.6% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $26,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.03. The company had a trading volume of 583,789 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.