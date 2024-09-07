Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 25,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 27,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

CNI stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $115.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,060. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average is $123.05. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

