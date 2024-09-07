Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $6,916,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $8,896,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 737,410 shares of company stock worth $669,719,100. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE LLY traded down $10.04 on Friday, reaching $902.71. 3,439,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $895.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $827.49. The company has a market cap of $857.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

