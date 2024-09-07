Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 595 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 1.1 %

MO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,207,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,317,011. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.