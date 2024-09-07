Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.05.

Get Comerica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMA

Comerica Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05. Comerica has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Comerica by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Comerica by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.