Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 138,694 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1,729.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $2,439,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

