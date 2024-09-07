Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $205,000 Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,639,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $65,558,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,531,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,614,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $24,416,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

