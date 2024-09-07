Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Sells 15,421 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,421 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

