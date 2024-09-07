Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $190.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.