Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
SBS opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
