Compass Point Begins Coverage on Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $91.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Q2 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.58. Q2 has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $71,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 239,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,670,299.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $36,633.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,739,675.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $71,429.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 239,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,670,299.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235,582 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Q2 by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $9,170,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 69,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

