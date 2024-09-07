Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Shares Down 4.9%

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 19,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 28,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$0.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Conifex Timber Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of C$31.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 EPS for the current year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

